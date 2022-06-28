Pope Francis has joined the global community in mourning the dozens of migrants found dead inside a trailer truck abandoned in Texas amid sweltering temperatures.

“Let us #PrayTogether for these brothers and sisters who died following their hope of a better life; and for ourselves, may the Lord might open our hearts so these misfortunes never happen again,” the Pontiff tweeted.

On Monday, a San Antonio city worker heard soft cries for help coming from a rig parked along Quintana road, between railroad tracks and salvage yards. At least 50 people, all of them believed to have been smuggled into the United States across the Mexican border, have died of suspected heat-related illnesses triggered by the conditions inside the truck.

Authorities said they did not have access to water and that the vehicle did not have a working air conditioning unit.

Three people so far have been taken into custody in connection with the tragedy, which remained under investigation on Tuesday.

Pope Francis also requested prayers for the migrants who died earlier this month as they attempted to cross the border between Morocco and Spain. According to Moroccan authorities, 23 people were killed on Friday as attempts to breach a fence along the Spanish North African enclave of Melilla triggered a stampede.

———