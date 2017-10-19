EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Civil right leaders and immigrant rights advocates are launching near the U.S.-Mexico border a new national “poor people’s campaign” modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final crusade.
Rev. William J. Barber, II is scheduled Sunday to lead a community march and mass gathering in El Paso, Texas to begin the “Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.”
Before King’s assassination, he was organizing a new march on Washington in 1968 centered on issues of poverty.
Organizers say the new campaign on the 50th anniversary seeks to draw on the history of those efforts and include immigration.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- Bail set at $1M for uncle suspected of killing Lynnwood 6-year-old
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
Barber is known for his role in organizing North Carolina’s Moral Mondays and is a leading figure among religious liberals.