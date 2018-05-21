ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of protesters are blocking one of the entrances to the state Capitol in Albany as part of a series nonviolent protests being held nationwide.

The New York State Poor People’s Campaign is holding its second of six Monday demonstrations planned for downtown Albany, where protesters marched to the Capitol and sat in front of the building’s north and south entrances. The south entrance is now clear.

State police and Capitol security officers inside the entrances were detouring people to the concourse under the neighboring Empire State Plaza to exit the building.

No arrests have been reported.

Protest organizers plan to hold “moral revival” demonstrations in U.S. cities to refocus the national conversation around what they call fundamental issues concerning racism, poverty and national morality.

Last week’s late-afternoon protest snarled rush-hour traffic for thousands of state employees heading home.