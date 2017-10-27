COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A recent report says fraternities and sororities at the University of Missouri operate in a free-for-all atmosphere with little oversight or guidance.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that consulting firm Dyad Strategies released its report of the university’s Greek system on Thursday. The report comes as the FBI investigates embezzlement by a now-fired employee at the Office of Greek Life after years of problems, including the near death of a student from alcohol poisoning.

The report offers almost 50 recommendations for action, ranging from stricter enforcement of alcohol policies to increased security at social events to prevent rapes and hazing.

University official Gary Ward says consultants will work with alumni, university supporters, students, staff and faculty to review the report.

