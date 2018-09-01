LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is considering a 2020 White House run, is planning a string of appearances in the battleground state of Ohio next week.
His scheduled stops on the three-day swing beginning Thursday include Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.
The two-term Democrat intends to work with party volunteers to rally voters in advance of the November elections, and he’ll also speak at a fundraiser for Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown.
A statement Saturday says Garcetti wants to hear from residents and mayors “about the challenges they face and … how we can work together.”
The 47-year-old mayor would face long odds of winning the party nomination. He’s already visited the important presidential election states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
Garcetti plans a decision on his candidacy by March.