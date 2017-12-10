MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Officials at a New Jersey zoo are continuing work on a $500,000 pond restoration project.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the Cape May County Park and Zoo is working to remove goose feces and other sediment from the ponds in order to improve water quality. Parks Director Ed Runyon says the project is supported by a state Department of Environmental Protection grant.

Runyon says the Parks Department will dredge up more than 2 feet of sediment from the bottom of each pond. Workers will then plant vegetation on the pond banks to deter geese from defecating.

Runyon says the project will restore water levels which will help fish and aquatic plants survive. According to Runyon, the project will be completed by winter 2018.