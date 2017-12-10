POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (AP) — Officials at a New Jersey school district have decided to proceed with plans to install a turf field.

The Record reports the Pompton Lakes Board of Education voted to approve a $1.6 million synthetic turf field complex last week. Officials will submit the project plans to the state Department of Education.

The district plans to build the new complex at Lakeside Middle School. According to the board, the field will be stitch-lined for football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse and softball. Officials plan to include lighting along with other features.

The board says the turf field will lower maintenance costs. According to the board, fewer games would be canceled due to inclement weather as well.

School Superintendent Paul Amoroso says construction could start at the end of the spring season.

