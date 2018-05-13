WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will need to “provide security assurances” to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un if the adversaries are to reach a nuclear deal.

Pompeo met with Kim last week in North Korea, helping set the stage for President Donald Trump’s summit with Kim in Singapore on June 12.

Trump’s goal is to have North Korea get rid of its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way. In return, the U.S. is willing to help the impoverished nation strengthen its economy.

Pompeo was asked on “Fox News Sunday” whether the U.S. was in effect telling Kim he could stay in power if he met the U.S. demands.

Pompeo said: “We will have to provide security assurances, to be sure.”