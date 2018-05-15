SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A polygamous community on the Utah-Arizona border is planning to hire an outsider to lead a police department that was found to have discriminated against people who aren’t members of the dominant religious sect.
Donia Jessop, the new mayor of Hildale, Utah, said Tuesday that none of the current town police officers had the necessary experience or desire to seek the position. The move is the latest sign that the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is losing control of a community it ran for a century.
Jessop says the move will bring more fairness to the police force. She is a former member of the group.
The previous police chief, Jerry Darger, was let go in March. He is a member of the FLDS.
The Salt Lake Tribune first reported the story .