POLSON, Mont. (AP) — An 18-year-old Polson man has died after slipping and falling off a cliff while on a hike.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Cameron Roullier died Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said Roullier slipped on wet rocks and into fast-moving water before being swept over a cliff at Mud Lake Falls.

Bell says search and rescue teams located the victim about two-thirds down the cliff face. A Two Bear Air helicopter aided in recovering his body. An autopsy is planned.