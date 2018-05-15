BOISE, Idaho (AP) — With polling stations open across the state, Idaho voters began casting ballots in several competitive and crowded races Tuesday morning.

The primary election is particularly important in Idaho, a Republican stronghold where the winners of the GOP primary often goes on to sweep the November general election as well.

Lines were short at some polling locations in north Boise just after 8 a.m. Many of the city’s polling stations often see their heaviest crowds during the lunch hour and in the early evening, coinciding with traditional office hours.

The most competitive and crowded races are for the open seats for governor and the 1st Congressional District, but Idaho’s lieutenant governor and state treasurer seats are also up for grabs without an incumbent. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is hoping to secure a second term against GOP opponent Jeff Dillon.