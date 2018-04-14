Share story

By
The Associated Press

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A handful of polling places are being moved out of Youngstown-area schools in northeast Ohio for the May primary over concern for student safety.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections announced this week it’s moving polling locations from six schools: Martin Luther King Jr., Williamson, Harding and Paul C. Bunn elementary schools, Poland Seminary High School and the Center for Community Empowerment.

Board Director Joyce Kale-Pesta says many of the locations would have had voters sharing hallways or entrances with students.

Kale-Pesta says the move is precautionary and that she would “rather be safe than sorry with kids.”

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Polling locations at Chaney and East high schools will remain because the schools have separate entrances for voters.

The Associated Press