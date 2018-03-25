HONOLULU (AP) — A newspaper poll shows that public support for the stalled $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope project has never been stronger.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the poll it commissioned earlier this month asked 800 randomly selected registered voters across the state if they support or oppose the construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea. About 77 percent of the respondents said they support the telescope, while 15 percent opposed it and 8 percent were undecided.
The poll found that 72 percent of Hawaii native respondents supported the telescope in the latest poll, while two years ago the native approval percentage was only 39.
The director of a native nonprofit that formed to help support the telescope says people are realizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity the telescope provides. But others say the poll results were a surprise.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- American family of four were killed by gas inhalation, Mexican officials say
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- NRA host taunts Parkland teens: 'No one would know your names' if classmates were still alive
___
Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com