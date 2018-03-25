HONOLULU (AP) — A newspaper poll shows that public support for the stalled $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope project has never been stronger.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that the poll it commissioned earlier this month asked 800 randomly selected registered voters across the state if they support or oppose the construction of the telescope on Mauna Kea. About 77 percent of the respondents said they support the telescope, while 15 percent opposed it and 8 percent were undecided.

The poll found that 72 percent of Hawaii native respondents supported the telescope in the latest poll, while two years ago the native approval percentage was only 39.

The director of a native nonprofit that formed to help support the telescope says people are realizing the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity the telescope provides. But others say the poll results were a surprise.

