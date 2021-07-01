A new poll has found that Americans are sharply divided by household over vaccination status, with 77% of vaccinated adults saying everyone in their household is vaccinated and a similar share (75%) of unvaccinated adults saying no one they live with is vaccinated.

Sixty-seven percent of Democrats reported living in households where everyone had been vaccinated, compared with 39% of Republicans. Ten percent of Democrats said they lived in homes where no one had been vaccinated, compared with 37% of Republicans, according to the poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which has been tracking the public’s attitudes toward and experiences with vaccinations.

Overall, half of U.S. adults live in a fully vaccinated household and 1 in 4 lives in a completely unvaccinated household. The remainder, about 1 in 5 adults, lives in a household occupied by both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, including children under 12 who are not currently eligible to receive a vaccine.

The telephone survey of 1,888 adults 18 and older living in the United States was conducted from June 8-21 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

As policymakers continue to experiment with lotteries, free beers and other incentives, the poll found that workers were more likely to get the shot when their employers encouraged them to and provided paid time off to make it easier. Two-thirds of the employed adults surveyed said their employer had encouraged workers to get vaccinated, and half said their employer had provided them paid time off to get the vaccine and to recover from side effects.

The workers who said their employer had taken either one of those steps were more likely to report having been vaccinated, even after the poll controlled for other demographic variables. The finding suggested that more employers’ encouraging vaccination and offering paid time off could lead to higher vaccination rates among workers.

As virus cases fall across much of the United States, the poll found that optimism over the idea that the pandemic may be ending could hamper vaccination efforts, with half of unvaccinated adults polled saying that the number of cases is now so low there is no need for more people to be vaccinated.

If adult vaccinations continue their current seven-day average rate, about 67% of U.S. adults will have received at least one shot by July 4, just shy of President Joe Biden’s target of having 70% of adults at least partly vaccinated by that date, according to a New York Times analysis.This article originally appeared in The New York Times.