JERUSALEM (AP) — A new survey indicates an overwhelming majority of American Jews plan to vote for Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

The poll published Wednesday was conducted on behalf of the nonpartisan Jewish Electoral Institute. It found that 74 percent of Jews plan to vote for Democratic candidates in November.

Overall, 75 percent of American Jews disapproved of President Donald Trump, particularly on his handling of anti-Semitism, the Iranian nuclear deal and his moving of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Although 92 percent of those surveyed identified as “pro-Israel,” only 6 percent said Trump’s generally pro-Israel positions would cause them to consider supporting him or Republican candidates.

The poll surveyed 800 American Jewish voters and had a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.