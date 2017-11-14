NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Days ahead of the runoff election in the New Orleans mayor’s race, a poll by a local university shows a City Council member leading an ex-municipal judge.
The University of New Orleans poll was released Monday. It show 46 percent of 602 voters surveyed favored council member Latoya Cantrell over Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ’-ah-RAY’ SHAR’-bah-nay).
Charbonnet drew support from 35 percent while 20 percent were undecided.
The telephone poll was conducted Nov. 1-8. The margin for error was placed at plus or minus 4 percentage points.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Reports: Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
The poll indicates Charbonnet may be benefiting from an endorsement from former Judge Michael Bagneris, who placed third in the October election for mayor.
The winner of Saturday’s runoff will succeed term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu next year.