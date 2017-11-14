NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Days ahead of the runoff election in the New Orleans mayor’s race, a poll by a local university shows a City Council member leading an ex-municipal judge.

The University of New Orleans poll was released Monday. It show 46 percent of 602 voters surveyed favored council member Latoya Cantrell over Judge Desiree Charbonnet (DEZ’-ah-RAY’ SHAR’-bah-nay).

Charbonnet drew support from 35 percent while 20 percent were undecided.

The telephone poll was conducted Nov. 1-8. The margin for error was placed at plus or minus 4 percentage points.

The poll indicates Charbonnet may be benefiting from an endorsement from former Judge Michael Bagneris, who placed third in the October election for mayor.

The winner of Saturday’s runoff will succeed term-limited incumbent Mitch Landrieu next year.