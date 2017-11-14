DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Polk County Board has named a new director for the Polk County Health Department.

The announced Tuesday that Helen Eddy has been hired and will begin her role in February upon the retirement of current director Rick Kozin.

Eddy is a trained pharmacist, and her experience includes senior executive responsibilities at Hy-Vee in leading store directors, dietitians and pharmacists. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from the University of Iowa and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Drake University.

Board Chairman John Mauro says Eddy has “30 years of leadership success in the health care industry and has extensive skills and experience in organizational planning and in building relationships.”