PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Democratic challenger to U.S. Sen. Angus King is pulling out a secret weapon: Poetry.
Zak Ringelstein’s campaign is hosting a Maine Politics and Poetry event with Richard Blanco, who served as President Barack Obama’s presidential poet in 2013.
The event on Wednesday is aimed at exploring the expression of politics through the arts.
The Ringelstein campaign said Blanco will read and analyze poetry at the event.
He’s unopposed in the Democratic primary. King, for his part, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate.