SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Delegates for state political party conventions will be chosen at neighborhood caucus meetings around the state amid a climate of bickering at the Utah Republican Party over the nomination system for candidates.

The Deseret News reports that the meetings will be held Tuesday night. The current nomination process allows candidates to gather voter signatures to get on the primary election ballot as an alternative to the caucus/convention system.

Mormon leaders have urged members of the faith to get involved, citing low political participation rates in Utah.

Delegates attend party conventions and cast votes to select candidates to run in primary and general elections. Delegates must be at least 18 by the November election, must live within the precinct and must be registered to vote and a member of their party.

___

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com