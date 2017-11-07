NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The owner of a New Jersey political consulting firm has pleaded guilty to tax evasion.
NJ.com reports 35-year-old Linda Jumah entered her plea Monday. Jumah faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when she’s sentenced in February.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Jumah intentionally underreported more than $121,000 in earnings in 2015 when she owned the Newark-based firm Elite Strategies. Prosecutors say that resulted in a tax loss of nearly $40,000.
___
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack VIEW
Information from: NJ Advance Media.