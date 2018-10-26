WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Several schools in Poland have canceled activities promoting tolerance for gays and lesbians following government pressure and threats in some places.
More than 200 schools had planned to take part in “Rainbow Friday,” an anti-discrimination event that a civic rights group, the Campaign Against Homophobia, had promoted in hopes of building greater acceptance for LGBT students.
Private broadcaster TVN reported that some schools pulled out of the event following an outcry.
The education minister of Poland’s conservative government, Anna Zalewska, had warned ahead of time that any principals who allowed such events to take place could face negative consequences. She also asked parents to report any such activities to authorities.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Investigators dig for bomb motive, warn more could be found WATCH
- 2 Yosemite National Park visitors die in fall from overlook
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race
- This remote Hawaiian island was critical nesting ground for threatened species. Climate change and a powerful hurricane wiped it out overnight.
- Saudi Arabia again changes its story on Khashoggi killing VIEW
It was not immediately clear how many schools canceled their plans to participate.