WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish priest who has faced criticism for driving a Porsche says that he’s selling the luxury car and giving the proceeds to the poor.
According to a report Thursday by the private TVN broadcaster, the Rev. Wieslaw Maciaszek, parish priest in Kasina Wielka, a village in southern Poland, had caused a scandal in his community for driving a car valued at 400,000 zlotys ($110,000).
Maciaszek issued a written statement announcing that he would sell it and said “if anyone feels offended, I am very sorry.” He also read the apology out during a Mass.
TVN reported that while some parishioners were scandalized, others came to his defense.
Most Read Stories
- Jenny Durkan defeats Cary Moon to become Seattle’s first woman mayor since the 1920s WATCH
- Manka Dhingra leading Jinyoung Englund in pivotal 45th District Senate race WATCH
- King County voters approve more taxes as Proposition 1 passes easily
- Mitzi Johanknecht edging incumbent John Urquhart in King County sheriff's race WATCH
- How Election Day unfolded: Voters, candidates react to Seattle's mayoral race results and more WATCH