WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he won’t take part in an Independence Day march organized by nationalist organizations, an announcement that follows him urging Poles to participate.

The change in tone from President Andrzej Duda is the latest mixed message sent by Poland’s ruling authorities toward far-right groups.

Last year, around 60,000 people marched on Nov. 11, some with banners calling for a “white Europe” and “pure blood.” Organizers hope for a larger turnout this year to coincide with the centennial of Polish independence.

Duda’s spokesman said Monday the president won’t take part in this year’s march. Only days earlier, Duda had asked Poles to join it.

Last year, Duda condemned expressions of racism at the march, while some officials praised what they saw as a show of patriotism.