WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says that a Polish victim in last week’s shooting attack in Strasbourg, France, had been trying to protect other people.
Barto Orent-Niedzielski died Sunday after being shot in the head during Tuesday’s attack, bringing the number of victims to five.
The 36-year-old from Katowice, Poland, lived in Strasbourg, where he worked at the European Parliament and as a journalist.
Polish President Andrzej Duda wrote early Monday on Twitter that “I knew him by sight. I am shocked. I had not realized that he was the one mortally wounded protecting other people. Honor to his memory. RIP.”
According to some reports, Orent-Niedzielski fought the shooter and stopped him from entering a crowded club, possibly preventing more deaths.