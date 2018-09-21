WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Police in the Polish city of Gdansk have detained a 27-year-old man suspected of smashing a synagogue window during the Yom Kippur holiday earlier this week.
Security footage showed a man hurling a rock at the New Synagogue on Wednesday evening. Several people were nearby inside, including children, but nobody was hurt.
Police said they detained the man around noon Friday in the community of Trabki Wielkie, south of the city. They said he seemed surprised at being apprehended but did not resist.
His detainment came a day after the publication of security footage of the incident triggered a number of calls to police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH
Police did not give the man’s name or identify a motive, and said they would hand their evidence to prosecutors.