WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish government official is denying reports that the U.S. is punishing Poland over a controversial new Holocaust law.
Polish deputy foreign minister Bartosz Cichocki said Tuesday that Washington is expressing “concerns and questions” about the law but that reports of sanctions are untrue.
Polish news portal Onet.pl reported late Monday that the Polish government was told that the Polish president and prime minister cannot count on any meetings with either President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence until Poland changes the law.
Onet said it has seen documents confirming the ultimatum, and that the Americans also threatened to block the financing of joint military projects.
The law took effect last week.