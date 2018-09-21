WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president is fighting back against criticism at home over a photo posted by Donald Trump that some say shows the Polish leader in a subservient role during a White House visit.

Trump tweeted photos of himself with President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday, including one of them signing a strategic cooperation agreement in which Trump is sitting at his desk and Duda is standing.

Critics of Duda, a conservative, have accused him of allowing himself and Poland to be dishonored, even humiliated.

Duda replied late Thursday with a photo of his own showing himself and Trump standing together with their signed agreement. Duda’s caption says: “The mockery and assault of the leftist media and some politicians and commentators of known views show the success of the Washington D.C. visit.”