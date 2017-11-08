WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish government is urging citizens to go forth and multiply like rabbits.
The health ministry of Poland, which has one of the lowest birth rates in Europe, has put out a short video praising rabbits for producing many offspring.
The YouTube video shows rabbits munching on lettuce and carrots while a rabbit “narrator” reveals the secret of their big families — exercise, a healthy diet and little stress. The brief appearance of a human couple enjoying a romantic picnic hints that a little romance might help, too.
Viewers are told: “If you ever want to be a parent, follow the example of rabbits.”
It is the latest step by the conservative government in this mostly Catholic country of 38 million to reverse a shrinking population.