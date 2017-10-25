WARSAW, Poland (AP) — International Jewish organizations are voicing disappointment over a proposed Polish law aimed at compensating people whose property was seized under communism, saying it excludes most Polish Holocaust survivors and their heirs.
Poland’s Justice Ministry last week published the bill, which requires that claimants be Polish citizens and limits compensation to spouses, children or grandchildren.
The World Jewish Restitution Organization says those provisions would exclude the vast majority of Holocaust survivors and their families. Many left Poland during or after the war. The group also says that because of the Holocaust’s toll, the heirs of seized properties often are nieces or nephews rather than direct descendants.
The World Jewish Congress also is expressing its “profound disappointment.”
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- Proposed study would consider tolling downtown Seattle streets to reduce congestion
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Have Seahawks made a permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweet seems to say so
- Boeing’s Machinists and robots start building first 777X, but challenges remain
The bill must still be approved by lawmakers and the president.