HOUSTON (AP) — Several school districts, cities and other government agencies are still waiting for a Texas insurer to pay nearly $60 million in claims from Hurricane Ike, adding to more insurance worries in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association provides insurance covering only wind and hail for nearly 235,000 policyholders in a 14-county area of coastal Texas. It doesn’t cover claims arising from flooding, such as that caused by Harvey.

Texas City Independent School District leads the list of nine entities still seeking funds from the insurer with more than $17 million in outstanding claims for Ike, which occurred in 2008.

A spokeswoman for the insurer says the pending Ike claims are outliers and don’t indicate any problems for Harvey claims.

___

Information from: Houston Chronicle, http://www.houstonchronicle.com