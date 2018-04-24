ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based public policy group is pushing to expand the use of risk assessment tools to help judges determine the fate of defendants pending trial.

The Laura and John Arnold Foundation announced Wednesday that it’s seeking proposals as part of a project to determine the effectiveness of its assessment, which relies on several factors.

The push comes as New Mexico and other states grapple with bail reform.

Foundation officials say there’s growing demand for risk assessment and more research will help in understanding the limitations of such tools.

New Mexico voters in 2016 overwhelmingly supported a constitutional amendment aimed at keeping dangerous defendants in custody pending trial, while allowing for the release of nonviolent suspects who can’t afford bail.

Rules related to the change have spurred much debate over the past year among judges, prosecutors and others.