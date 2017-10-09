YORK, Maine (AP) — A Maine police officer was recognized for his actions in a ceremony after he saved a dog that swallowed opioids earlier this year.

Earlier this year, York County Sgt. David Chauvette administered naloxone to Addie, a three-year-old yellow Labrador who had ingested 25 oxycodone pills after chewing open the owner’s prescription. WGME-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2yNQTIJ ) Chauvette was recognized for his actions Friday in York after four new officers were sworn into office.

Other people were recognized Friday, including five men who pulled a woman from a burning car in Limington.

