HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A veteran police officer in Hagerstown is facing criminal charges he stole and sold prescription narcotics.
WBAL reports that Sgt. Christopher Barnett has been placed on unpaid leave. He was arrested at his home Thursday by Pennsylvania state troopers.
Hagerstown Police Chief Victor Brito says Barnett’s case “will be treated the same as every case we handle” and there can be no excuses for his alleged actions.
WBAL reports that investigators say they have video footage of Barnett giving a prescription narcotic to someone.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
The radio station says it was not clear if the accused policeman has a lawyer.
Barnett is a 15-year veteran of the police force. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2012.
A police officer in Hagerstown will
___
Information from: WBAL-AM, http://www.wbal.com