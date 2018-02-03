HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A veteran police officer in Hagerstown is facing criminal charges he stole and sold prescription narcotics.

WBAL reports that Sgt. Christopher Barnett has been placed on unpaid leave. He was arrested at his home Thursday by Pennsylvania state troopers.

Hagerstown Police Chief Victor Brito says Barnett’s case “will be treated the same as every case we handle” and there can be no excuses for his alleged actions.

WBAL reports that investigators say they have video footage of Barnett giving a prescription narcotic to someone.

The radio station says it was not clear if the accused policeman has a lawyer.

Barnett is a 15-year veteran of the police force. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2012.

A police officer in Hagerstown will

___

Information from: WBAL-AM, http://www.wbal.com