ZION, Ill. (AP) — Police say an agent with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has fatally shot a young person who approached the agent with a gun in northern Illinois.

Police in Zion say the agent, who was on duty, told them a group of people approached a vehicle while the agent was inside Thursday morning. Police say one of them who was wearing a bandanna covering his face showed a handgun and the agent fired through the vehicle’s window. The others in the group fled.

The Lake County coroner’s office says the young person who died was a male in his late teens or early 20s. An autopsy was planned Friday.

The Zion Police Department, federal authorities and the Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit are involved in the investigation.