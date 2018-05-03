WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a young boy riding in a dump truck has died in a crash.
Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau tells WMUR-TV he believes the truck’s right tire blew out and the truck slammed into a large tree on Wednesday night. The tree fell, striking the truck and knocking it on its side.
Police said the boy was under age 12. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.
The driver was hospitalized with injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
___
Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com