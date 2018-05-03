WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a young boy riding in a dump truck has died in a crash.

Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau tells WMUR-TV he believes the truck’s right tire blew out and the truck slammed into a large tree on Wednesday night. The tree fell, striking the truck and knocking it on its side.

Police said the boy was under age 12. He died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released pending notification of next of kin.

The driver was hospitalized with injuries.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com