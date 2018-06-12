MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi says a man who tried to rob a convenience store at gunpoint died after exchanging gunfire with a clerk.

McComb police Detective Shannon Sullivan tells the Enterprise-Journal that a male clerk opened fire on 21-year-old Saveyon Raheam Harvey as he held a female cashier at gunpoint Monday night. The two exchanged gunshots as Harvey ran through the door.

Sullivan says a driver saw Harvey fall on the road, and blocked traffic until police arrived. Harvey was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

