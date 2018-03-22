ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say an operator was injured when a garbage truck crashed into a highway tollbooth.
Foster’s Daily Democrat reports the crash happened Thursday morning on the southbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike in Rochester. State police say a Waste Management garbage truck driven by 20-year-old Michael Stelline, of Lebanon, Maine, struck the tollbooth in Lane 1.
Authorities say the toll attendant, 77-year-old Stacy Doris, of Rochester, was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries. Police say Stelline wasn’t injured in the crash.
No charges have been filed.
The Lane 1 southbound tollbooth at the Rochester station will be closed until repairs are finished.
___
Information from: Foster’s Daily Democrat, http://www.fosters.com