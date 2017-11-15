ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A civilian employee has been fired by a Florida police department after his personal rifle accidentally discharged at headquarters.

The Tampa Bay Times reports forensic technician Scott Hughes was fired this week after 10 years with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

An investigation determined that Hughes was clearing his AR-15 rifle of ammunition inside the forensic services office on June 17 when it fired. The bullet broke through a window, crossing a street. No one was injured, and no vehicles were damaged.

Hughes told officials that his previous supervisor had given him permission to store the gun in his work locker.

Chief Tony Holloway says Hughes violated a department policy and Florida law prohibiting civilians from bringing guns into law enforcement offices, but officials decided Hughes shouldn’t face criminal charges.

