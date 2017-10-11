LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Three women are in custody after allegedly stealing $8,000 worth of merchandise from a Victoria’s Secret store in suburban St. Louis and escaping in a car, only to have the car pop a tire and eventually catch fire.

Police say the suspects entered the store in Lake St. Louis Thursday and ran to a car with the stolen clothing and merchandise. The car avoided Lake St. Louis police but struck a curb, causing a tire to deflate.

Still, police say the car headed east on Interstate 64, where it eventually stopped in Frontenac as it caught fire, possibly due to sparks from the tire rim.

The suspects were uninjured.