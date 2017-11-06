WILLOW PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities have released the identities of two women for whose deaths a North Texas man has been arrested and charged.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the slain women as 23-year-old Ashley Pohorence and 21-year-old Krista McClellan. Both were found shot dead Saturday evening in a bank parking lot in Willow Park, 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Worth.
Christopher Mark Wall of nearby Weatherford was arrested Sunday on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. The 33-year-old suspect is a psychiatric nurse and director of behavioral health quality and administration at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
According to a police affidavit, a witness said she and the two women were extorting money from Wall, who had already paid $8,000 on Friday and arranged a meeting for Saturday.
Jail records list no attorney for Wall, who remains in the Parker County Jail in Weatherford without bond.