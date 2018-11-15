PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police are investigating an assault involving several cans of SpaghettiOs in Pittsburgh.
WTAE-TV reports a woman told police she was meeting someone in the city’s Terrace Village neighborhood last month when another woman approached her and began throwing the canned spaghetti at her vehicle.
The victim says the suspect tried stabbing her with a knife, and she was sliced in the finger.
Police say the victim managed to get away, taking the attacker’s purse with her. Items in the purse helped authorities identify the suspect as 59-year-old Eileen Gettleman.
Police say the victim’s car was left with a broken back window and a splattering of red sauce and pasta.
Gettleman has been charged with aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy. No attorney is listed in court documents.
Police are working to identify any additional suspects.
Information from: WTAE-TV, http://www.thepittsburghchannel.com