BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a woman who posted multiple threats against a gay pride parade in Buffalo has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats.
Police say the 40-year-old woman made numerous threats against the Sunday parade on Facebook. Residents told police about the threats online, which prompted an investigation.
The suspect was arrested overnight Saturday, and faces a felony charge of making a terroristic threat.
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation. Police also thanked residents for telling them about the threatening posts on Facebook.
