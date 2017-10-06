MONROE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman using her cellphone while driving was killed after she rolled her vehicle, was ejected from her car and then run over by a passing motorist.

Lt. Cari Boyd, a state police spokeswoman, says the fatal accident Wednesday night outside Monroe is the first investigation by state police to involve a distracted driver since Oregon’s new law limiting cellphone use in cars took effect Oct. 1.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports ( http://bit.ly/2ytNylK ) the 42-year-old woman was driving about 9 p.m. when her Ford Bronco suddenly veered off the road and rolled. Police say the Junction City woman was ejected from the Bronco and struck by a second northbound car, which was unable to avoid hitting her.

Investigators believe the woman was talking on her cellphone when she lost control of her car.

Under Oregon’s new distracted driving law, drivers are prohibited from holding any mobile device while behind the wheel of a moving car. Navigation and mu