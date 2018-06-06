WEST PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman used an account number from settlement check she received from the death of her son to steal from a law firm and pay her utility bills.

The Citizens’ Voice reports 44-year-old Michelle Shepard, of New Milford, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of access device fraud, criminal use of a communication facility and theft. Shepard was held on $7,500 bail. No attorney information is available.

Prosecutors say Shepard received a “very sizeable” settlement check from Cefalo & Associates following death of her son in a 2010 car crash.

Police say Shepard made one payment to an electric company using an account number that was linked to the firm’s escrow account. Investigators say Shepard tried to make two other payments after the first one was returned.

