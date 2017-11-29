PENFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are investigating a crash that has claimed the life of a woman who was ejected from her vehicle.
Authorities say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Penfield, outside Rochester. Police say a woman was driving on Route 250 when she crashed into a wooded area and was thrown from her car.
Police haven’t released the name of the victim. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.
Police continue to investigate.
Most Read Stories
- Want a home in Seattle area? You’ll need an $11,000 raise
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- It’s hard to imagine, but Seahawks’ Kam Chancellor may have played his last NFL snap
- Seattle school-bus drivers plan one-day strike Wednesday
- Woman with a false tale about Roy Moore appears to be part of a sting