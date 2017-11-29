PENFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are investigating a crash that has claimed the life of a woman who was ejected from her vehicle.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in Penfield, outside Rochester. Police say a woman was driving on Route 250 when she crashed into a wooded area and was thrown from her car.

Police haven’t released the name of the victim. Investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.