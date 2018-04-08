NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a 65-year-old woman was critically injured when she was struck by a truck.

The crash happened Saturday night in Niagara Falls. Police say a 62-year-old man was traveling westbound when he struck the victim in the north driving lane.

The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she’s listed in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the truck is cooperating. An investigation continues.