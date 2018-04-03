BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle.
Authorities say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Police say the woman was struck as she crossed the street.
The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
An investigation continues.