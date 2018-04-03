BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say a woman was seriously injured when she was struck by a vehicle.

Authorities say the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday near the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Police say the woman was struck as she crossed the street.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the victim.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

An investigation continues.