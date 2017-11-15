ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a woman who was hit by three cars in Atlanta has been hospitalized.

News outlets report the woman was hit near the University Avenue exit while trying to cross the Downtown Connector on Tuesday night. Atlanta police officer Stephanie Brown says preliminary information indicates the woman was hit by three cars, but only one remained on the scene.

Brown says the woman was breathing, but unconscious and not alert while being transported to the hospital.

This is the second report of a pedestrian being hit on the Downtown Connector in a week, after 19-year-old Georgia Tech student Kaden Campbell was killed Friday night.