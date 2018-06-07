Share story

By
The Associated Press

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman went to a Pennsylvania elementary school fundraiser and stole cash and raffle tickets.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports the theft happened as Fred Jaindl Elementary School in Breinigsville hosted its Jaindl Jamboree May 18.

Police say a 33-year-old woman stole a folder containing $825 worth of raffle tickets and $100 in cash. They say the woman also tried to break into a car in the school’s parking lot.

The woman later returned the items when she was confronted about the theft.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say the woman will face charges of theft and attempted theft from a vehicle.

The Associated Press