BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say a woman went to a Pennsylvania elementary school fundraiser and stole cash and raffle tickets.
Lehighvalleylive.com reports the theft happened as Fred Jaindl Elementary School in Breinigsville hosted its Jaindl Jamboree May 18.
Police say a 33-year-old woman stole a folder containing $825 worth of raffle tickets and $100 in cash. They say the woman also tried to break into a car in the school’s parking lot.
The woman later returned the items when she was confronted about the theft.
Police say the woman will face charges of theft and attempted theft from a vehicle.